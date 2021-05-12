The Florida Department of Health continues to offer COVID-19 immunizations in Sumter County. All Florida residents are now eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration.
Sumter County Health Department is providing vaccination appointments at its Bushnell location. Call 352-569-3102 for details.
Global Medical Response also has an immunization site at the St. Vincent De Paul church in Wildwood. There are a number of other options to receive the immunization, including many CVS, Walgreens, Winn Dixie, Publix, Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.
Vaccination sites are posted on an interactive map at
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.
Additional vaccination opportunities are serviced through the state of Florida at https://myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7196.
In addition, the Florida Department of Health provides general COVID-19 resources and information at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov.