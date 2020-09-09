In March, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs tested an average of 631 people per day for COVID-19. As of Aug. 24, VA was testing an average of 6,300 people daily, approximately a 900 percent increase, and has diagnosed 43,276 veterans with COVID-19.
Among its 9.2 million patients enrolled in VA health care, 3,195 are active COVID-19 cases. A total of 37,293 VA COVID-19 patients have reached convalescence, meaning they have been discharged from care or are 14 days past their last positive test, whichever comes later.
Veterans can request a COVID-19 test by sending a secure message to their provider via My HealtheVet, scheduling an appointment online or calling their provider by phone. VA Clinics in the area include these three locations: 805 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont, 352-536-8200; 8900 Southeast 165th Mulberry Lane, The Villages, 352-674-5000; and 1390 East Burleigh Boulevard in Tavares, 352-253-2900. Visit http://www.va.gov for more locations and VA health care information.
Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to receive a COVID-19 test through VA. There is no copay. Results typically take two to four days, and the medical provider will contact the veteran with results. Veterans who test positive should monitor their symptoms, stay in touch with their medical provider and avoid contact with anyone else.