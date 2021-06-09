As more and more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, immunization opportunities continue to evolve.
In Sumter County, Global Medical Response (GMR) concluded their vaccination outreach June 4. Those who were scheduled for second doses by GMR can contact the Sumter County Health Department at 352-569-3102 to schedule their second shot.
Persons requiring a second dose to complete their GMR-administered series can also visit several local pharmacies and commercial vendors.
“Please ensure, however, that your second vaccination is from the same vaccine manufacturer as your first shot,” said Sumter County Health Department director Sanford Zelnick D.O., M.S., in a news release.
GMR provided over 46,000 vaccinations to the community.
With vaccine coverage for the 65-year and older population at approximately 85%, the health department’s focus has shifted to encourage vaccination among younger age groups and harder to reach populations.
“Concerning mask usage, as our local vaccine coverage is quite high, I anticipate that requirements concerning mask usage will continue to be relaxed for most local day-to-day situations,” Zelnick said. “For those who are traveling, however, I still advise that you review the local situation at your places of transit and destination to make prudent decisions concerning what precautions you may take. Mask usage is still required at most airports and on many other forms of commercial mass transit.”