Last week, the Sumter County Health Department released registration information for the COVID-19 vaccine. For eligibility and vaccination registration, visit https://sumterfl.saferestart.net.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Health Department website at http://sumter.floridahealth.gov. Call 352-569-3102 for more information, including vaccination locations and schedules.
Once you have received the two-dose series of vaccinations, it may take several weeks after the second vaccination to develop immunity, according to the Health Department. Therefore, those who receive vaccinations should continue to follow the general prevention guidance for at least 6-8 weeks after vaccination. These measures include wearing a mask, particularly when participating in indoor activities; maintaining social distance with inter-personal contacts as able; limiting unnecessary exposure to crowds; avoiding unnecessary travel; washing your hands and carrying portable hand sanitizer.