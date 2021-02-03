Last Thursday, the Sumter County Health Department released a statement by its director, Sanford D. Zelnick D.O., M.S. updating residents on the county’s progress regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
By the end of last week, the Sumter County Health Department expected to vaccinate roughly 950 individuals from its 1,000-dose allocation.
For the week starting Jan. 31, the health department planned to begin the process of completing second dose vaccinations for people who previously received primary doses from the health department. Those vaccinations were to be completed at the Wildwood Community Center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“Some additional primary doses from the GMR [online scheduling] appointment list may be provided; however, my first obligation is to provide those important second doses to people who are due for them, so we can begin to establish immunity from a community perspective,” Zelnick stated.
With the assistance of Department of Health vaccination teams from the DOH central office in Tallahassee, Zelnick’s team planned to provide first dose vaccinations on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4 at the Wildwood Community Center using the same GMR appointment list.
Approximately 2,500 individuals are estimated to receive primary vaccinations this week, according to Zelnick.
“I know that many of you are concerned about the second round of doses that are coming due from the GMR experience that was completed earlier this month,” he stated. “Discussions are underway concerning this, and the central office of the Florida Department of Health is heavily involved. When those doses arrive, arrangements will be made for vaccination, and those details will be communicated to you when I have received those doses locally. Please know that those doses are due to arrive here on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.”
He also said people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection may choose to temporarily delay vaccination for 90 days following diagnosis, as the risk of COVID-19 reinfection is low during this 90-day time period. If you receive any other immunization, you should not be vaccinated for COVID-19 for 14 days. Additionally, second doses may produce feelings of fatigue or fever for 24 hours.
“That is a good sign, in that your immune system is responding to the vaccination,” he stated.
Immunity is not conferred until at least two to three weeks after the second dose.
“Even at that point, I would medically advise, particularly for those of you who may be medically vulnerable, that you continue to exercise prudence regarding mask usage, avoiding crowds etc., until the overall success of this vaccination initiative from a community perspective (declining hospitalizations and other adverse outcomes), is widely known and understood,” Zelnick stated.
For eligibility and vaccination registration, visit https://sumterfl.saferestart.net.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Health Department website at http://sumter.floridahealth.gov. Call 352-569-3102 for more information, including vaccination locations and schedules.