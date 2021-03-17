Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-62 (Amending Executive Order 20-315 - Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors), which took effect March 15. The latest issuance expands COVID-19 vaccination by all providers in Florida to include persons 60 years of age and older. This is in addition to long-term care facility residents and staff and health care personnel with direct patient contact, as well as those who are 50 years of age and older and K-12 school employees, sworn law enforcement officers or firefighters.
The executive order also states, “All individuals authorized by law to administer COVID-19 vaccinations may vaccinate persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Such physician determinations shall include a statement that the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria established by a form prescribed by the Florida Department of Health.”
In Sumter County, vaccination opportunities will be serviced through the State of Florida wait list at https://myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7196. Persons registered through the State of Florida wait list will be asked to re-confirm their interest in receiving vaccination via a phone call and/or email. The phone call will come from phone number 352-569-3102.
March 8, Global Medical Response (GMR) moved their vaccination activities to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in The Villages. The Sumter County Health Department is also continuing mass vaccination efforts at the Wildwood Community Center.
“In view of the opportunities for vaccination and decreasing hospital in-patient admissions for COVID-19, you may soon notice a gradual relaxation of some of the precautions regarding various community activities and events,” Sumter County Health Department director Sanford Zelnick D.O., M.S., said in a statement. “That said, it would be wise to continue to take precautions, as this pandemic is not yet over. Specifically, if you are meeting with others whom you know have been completely vaccinated for several weeks (allowing immunity to build up), it would be reasonable to meet in small gatherings unmasked if you choose to do so and are similarly fully vaccinated.
“However, for indoor situations where the vaccination status of others around you is not known, it is wise to continue to wear a face covering, even if you have been fully vaccinated. In such indoor events, you should continue to socially distance as you are able and wash your hands both before the indoor event takes place and shortly afterward,” he stated.
An additional vaccination site is open at Lake-Sumter State College in Sumter County, where Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being administered. Additional vaccination providers continue to be added to Sumter County Department of Health’s list. Medical providers who wish to be COVID-19 vaccination providers can the directions at this link: https://bit.ly/3ett0y7.
The Florida Department of Health provides COVID-19 resources and information at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov. In addition, vaccination sites are posted on an interactive map at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.