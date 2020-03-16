• Take everyday preventive actions to stay healthy.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular
household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Follow public health advice regarding school closures, avoiding crowds and
other social distancing measures.
• Stay informed. CDC’s COVID-19 Situation Summary will be updated regularly
as information becomes available.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.*
Fever; Cough; Shortness of breath.
Visit: www.cdc.gov for more information
*This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses
Content source: National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), Division of Viral Diseases