In April 2019, the City of Wildwood acquired the old North Sumter Primary School, located at 104 N. Warfield Avenue, from the Sumter County School Board. The 11-acre school site sits adjacent to the City’s existing Public Works facility at 743 Huey Street and is being renovated to house the City’s water, wastewater and fleet services operations in conjunction with existing operations of the City’s Public Works Department. The overall property, which the City has coined the “Municipal Services Complex,” totals approximately 20 acres.
As the demand for the City’s water and wastewater service continues to increase due to new development, there isn’t adequate space at the current operations facility on Industrial Drive to meet both the wastewater treatment plant infrastructure needs and the administrative needs of the Utility Department.
Co-locating these departments within one complex will make the City’s operations run more efficiently.
Water, wastewater and public works departments have similar operational needs. In addition to office and meeting space, indoor and outdoor space is needed to store parts and equipment such as backhoes, tractors, trailers, etc. As stewards of taxpayer dollars, our departments often share equipment so that we can keep costs down. Having a central location for these operational needs will reduce inefficiencies associated with transporting equipment from one location to the next. Fleet Services maintains and repairs the majority of the City’s vehicles and equipment, so it makes sense to house their operations where vehicles and equipment will be stored. Further, the property where Fleet Services is currently located, 410 Gray Street, is better suited for other City needs.
The City hired Scorpio as the construction manager to complete the work. The estimated project cost totals $3.9 million and will be completed in the spring of 2022.
Redevelopment of a property that has been sitting unused and vacant for many years is an added benefit of this project. Rejuvenation and redevelopment of the City’s core is a priority of the City Commission, and this project is one of many that will contribute towards that goal.