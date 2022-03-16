While women comprise much of aesthetic medical industry clientele, men represent an increasing segment of this population. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of cosmetic procedures performed among men increased over 325% from 1997 to 2020. Move over, Mommy. Make way for the Daddy Do-over!
Why the dramatic surge?
First, men are more aware of the benefits of aesthetics. Whether to gain a competitive edge in the job market or increase confidence in casual settings, non-surgical treatments, much like eating healthy or hitting the gym, are seen as essential to a vibrant lifestyle.
Second, the pandemic ignited a sense of self-awareness. Men went from quickly glancing at their reflections, to staring at their frown-lines and sagging skin for hours in video meetings.
Third, whether working from home or transitioning into retirement, men now have time to explore aesthetic procedures.
Here are a few popular treatments:
• Botox® Cosmetic and Dysport® soften lines and wrinkles such as crow’s feet or forehead lines.
• Dermal filler injections restore volume, lift facial tissues, contour the jawline, define the chin and reduce concavity below the eyes.
• Skin rejuvenation, such as microneedling, chemical peels and microdermabrasion, bring vibrancy to skin, body and life.
Because there can be gender anatomical differences in the musculature, skeletal anatomy, skin thickness and subcutaneous fat distribution of males relative to females, men should consult with an expert medical provider skilled in male aesthetics.
No matter who you are, nor what your age, it’s never too late to look and feel your best.