Dade Battlefield Historic State Park has four interesting programs scheduled this month. Social distancing will be in place for each activity, and the park recommends each visitor bring a mask.
Aug. 1, Saturday, 8:30–10 a.m. Butterfly/Wildflower Walk: Join park staff for a tour of Dade’s trails, looking for wildflowers and butterflies. A recent prescribed burn has brought an increase in both wildflowers and butterflies. Bring insect repellant, hat and water. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida Annual Park pass. Group size is limited to 25.
Aug. 7, Friday, 10 a.m.–noon. Trash to Treasures: Join expert volunteers and learn how to turn yesterday’s trash into tomorrow’s treasure. A variety pack includes upcycling glass bottles and jars and turning greeting cards into gift boxes. All materials are provided. Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Park pass plus $5/person. Class size is limited to 20.
Aug. 12, Wednesday, 8–10 p.m. Perseid Meteor Shower Night Walk: Join park staff and listen and look for the night residents at Dade, followed by checking the night sky for the Perseid meteors. Bring insect repellant, water, camp chair or blanket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida Annual Park Pass. Group size is limited to 25.
Aug. 20, Thursday, 10 a.m.–noon. Palm Weaving: Learn how to make boondoggles (woven palm/palmetto swag), German stars, woven mats and other palm/palmetto crafts with provided palm and/or palmetto fronds. Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Park pass plus $5/person. Class size is limited to 14.
Pre-registration is required for all programs, which take place at the park, located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell. Call 352-793-4781 for more information.