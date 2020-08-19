Dade Battlefield Historic State Park classes and programs have been canceled for August and September, though the site, located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, remains open for general recreational activities. Call 352-793-4781 for more information.
To support safe social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has limited the number of individuals participating in events and programs. For operations updates on this and other state parks, visit https://www.floridastateparks.org/learn/safety-updates