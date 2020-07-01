Ready to learn something news? Dade Battlefield Historic State Park has three interesting classes scheduled this month. Social distancing will be in place for each activity. The park recommends each person bring a mask.
July 2, 10 a.m.–noon: Silk Scarf Printing. Join expert volunteers and learn how to imprint designs from silk ties on to white silk scarves. All materials are provided. Class size is limited to 20.
July 10, 10 a.m.–noon: Basic and Advanced Palm Frond Boondoggles. Learn how to make boondoggles (woven palm/palmetto swag) with provided palm and/or palmetto fronds. Class size is 14.
July 16, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.: Pine Needle Baskets. Learn how to make a small pine needle basket. All materials are provided. Class size is limited to 12.
July 18, 9 a.m.–noon: Wild Foods Foraging. Join park staff and forage on the trails of Dade for wild foods and then sample some dishes made from what is collected. Hat, sunglasses and water are recommended for the foraging walk. Class size is 20.
Cost for each class is $3/vehicle or annual Florida State Park pass plus $5/person. Class sizes are limited, and pre-registration is required. All programs take place at the park, located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell. Call 352-793-4781 for more information.