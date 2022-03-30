April will be a busy month at the state park, with everything from nature walks to an egg hunt. Here’s a quick rundown of events.
April 1, a ranger-led spring wildflower and bird walk will take a look at the natural beauty of the park, 9–11 a.m. Group size is limited to 12, and pre-registration is required.
April 5, the monthly Dade Pioneers youth program for ages 8 – 18 will take place, 3:45–6 p.m. Programs can include crafts, games, speakers and food. Membership is $10/year.
April 10, join park staff to celebrate Gopher Tortoise Day with gopher tortoise games, activities and walk, 2–3:30 p.m.
April 12, traditional pine needle basketry will be taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. All materials will be provided to make a long leaf pine needle basket. Group size is limited to 12. Pre-registration is required.
April 13, paper making, quilling, card boxes and more will be used for Earth Day Is Every Day: Trash to Treasures, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. Park staff and volunteers will make treasures out of yesterday’s trash. Cost is $5/person in addition to the usual park fee, and ages 12 and under receive free admission.
April 16, the free annual Eggs in the Park returns for children up to age 12 and their families, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. There will be no park entry fee during this event.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. Remember, hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting.
The park entry fee is $3/vehicle or a Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
For more information on this event and other programs at the state park, call 352-793-4781.