Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is open to visitors, but its January 2021 Dade Battle Reenactment has been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
Established in 1921 to preserve and commemorate the site of Dade’s Battle of 1835, an event that spawned the longest and most costly American Indian war in U.S. history, this National Historic Landmark also offers nature lovers much to explore in its flatwoods and hiking trails.
Visitors are expected to maintain distances of at least six feet apart. The state park’s museum and playground remain closed until further notice, and restroom availability may be limited.
Located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, the park is open 8 a.m. to sunset daily, and the Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Fees are $3 per vehicle. Call 352-793-4781.