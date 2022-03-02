On President’s Day, members of Dade’s Youth, a teen volunteer group through the Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, picked up after others.
The group of 22 filled 20 large trash bags with litter and trash that they collected along the group’s adopted highway, State Road 48. They also cleaned up the highway from I-75 to Main Street, and continued their task down Battlefield Parkway. They ended their work at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, where they convened at the lodge to enjoy a well-earned brunch.
The Dade’s Youth volunteers were Lyndsey Furtado, who led the event, and Rome Bellamy, Dylan Benzel, Hannah Berry, Emily Burke, Karmira Chappell, Kaylee Davies, Kierstyn Davies, Chelsea Davis, Abigail Derby-Wine, Mariah Derby-Wine, Jennifer Fonte, Bryan Garcia-Sulinas, Jasmine Hernandez, Jasmine Hunt, Mya Keyes, Braedyn Moore, Miguel Naranzo, Ethan Parks, and Felicity Sanders. In addition, Christian Newell, guest of a Dade’s Youth member, and Madison Mallory, an Interact volunteer helped pick up the debris.
This is the group’s sixth trash pick-up day since they first adopted the highway last year, and it had by far the best turnout of participants, according to group leader Karen Cloud.
When Cloud asked the students if the good turnout was due to having the workday on a Monday (with no school) instead of a weekend, or due to the fact a brunch was waiting on them in the lodge when they completed, the kids all shouted, “Both!”
Cloud and the students want to call out the city of Bushnell for having road safety signs out for the group, as well as Cindy Ferguson, Marissa Wallen and “Nana” Davis for their support.
Dade’s Youth members are at most of the state park’s special events, including the upcoming WWII weekend, March 5–6.
“What a great way for students to earn volunteer hours for scholarships, while learning history and supporting our community,” Cloud said.