Recently, Dade Battlefield Historic State Park Ranger Jordan Miller taught Dade’s Youth teens about exotic and invasive plants growing in the state park. Helped by Park Ranger Katielynn Neal, they work with the teens to remove several large trash bags of the invasive plants.
Not only did the students earn volunteer hours, they also learned why these plants are dangerous to Florida’s native plants.
According to the Florida Exotic Pest Plant Council, which compiles invasive plant lists every other year, “invasive exotic plants are termed Category I invasives when they are altering native plant communities by displacing native species, changing community structures or ecological functions, or hybridizing with natives.” Common examples are Brazilian pepper, coral ardisia, natal grass and heavenly bamboo.
Dade’s Youth is the teen volunteer group of Dade Battlefield Society. The teens are volunteering every Wednesday for workdays, helping with numerous park events and planning an educational field trip for early August. The group logged 85 hours for the month of June. Their goal for July to go over 100 hours.