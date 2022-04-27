April 16, members of Dade’s Youth, a teen volunteer group through the Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, joined in the fun at the park’s annual Eggs in the Park event, helping to make the springtime event memorable for children and adults alike.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell.
Dade’s Youth members earn volunteer hours for scholarships while learning about history and supporting the community, according to group leader Karen Cloud. The next volunteer event, a trash pick-up day, is set for April 27. It will be the group’s seventh trash pick-up day since they first adopted State Road 48 last year.