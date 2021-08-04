As summer comes to a close and students head back to school, Dade’s Youth teens will be adding volunteer hours to their résumés. The teen volunteer group of Dade Battlefield Society of Bushnell racked up 226.5 hours June 1–July 28.
Dade’s Youth members volunteered every Wednesday for workdays, helping with numerous park events, and planning an educational field trip for early August.
The group helped with Nature Day camps, held a trash pickup day and car wash, supported Patriotic Family Fun Day and workdays and attended history walks for the past couple months.
The group logged 85 hours for the month of June. Their goal for July was to go over 100 hours, and they ably accomplished that goal.