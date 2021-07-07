Dade’s Youth, the teen volunteers from Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, will hold their fourth trash pickup day for their adopted highway (SR 48) on Saturday, July 17, 8–9:45 a.m. Then, you will find the students at AUTO ZONE, next to KFC in Bushnell, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. washing cars for donations.
Like so many other clubs and groups, Dade’s Youth had to cancel all fundraising events this past year. To help make up lost time, the group will also have a fundraiser July 9 at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park’s Patriotic Family Fun Day, 4–8 p.m. Their DY Concession Stand will feature grilled hot dogs (thanks to American Legion), chips (thanks to Tractor Supply and DY parents), deluxe cookies (thanks to Arby’s) and famous Sonny’s Sweet Tea.