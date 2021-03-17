Last Wednesday, 16 Dade’s Youth students took a day from their spring break for a second “Clean Up Day” to take care of SR 48, their adopted highway.
Dade’s Youth, the teen volunteers of Dade Battlefield Society, recently adopted a stretch of road in Bushnell, held their first cleanup day last month and decided to have a March event during South Sumter High School’s spring break.
The group worked to make sure SR 48 from Burger King to CVS was free from trash – and also removed roadside trash from Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, where you usually would find the group helping with events, to True Value, making sure Battlefield Parkway was also cleaned.
“After all, this is the first impression many visitors will have coming to see our park, and the group wanted to make sure those visitors want to return,” said organizer Karen Cloud.
They also cleaned the vacant lot going into Kenny Dixon Sports Complex, to let the City of Bushnell know how much they appreciate their help with the safety signs, as well as the countless times the city has donated and supported park events, Cloud said.
In the past, a few members joined with Scenic Sumter Heritage Byway to help clean their adopted road by the National Cemetery. It was then that the group began thinking that they would like to request their own road.
The students decided that SR 48 would be perfect. Not only does this road bring many to visit the state park every year, it is home to over 25 of the local businesses that support park events with donations and monetary backing.
The Adopt a Highway program requires that a group pick up litter at least four times each year.
Dade’s Youth Clean Up days would not be possible without the support of parents and Dade volunteers, including Cindy Ferguson, Marissa Wallen, Felicity Halley and Stacy Kinley.
The students earn volunteer hours for Bright Futures Scholarships. Since 2018, the group has accumulated over 4,500 volunteer hours, according to Cloud.
“As they earn these hours, they learned the value of giving back to their community, supporting our state park, and learned a little Florida history along the way,” she said.