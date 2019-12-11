Alyssa Creagle is now officially a member of the Ocklawaha Chapter of the
Daughters of the American Revolution. Although Alyssa has actively participated in the Ocklawaha Chapter events over the past several years, she is now old enough to formally join.
“I’m very proud of her for taking this step to preserve her lineage”, said her
mother Jenna Creagle. “We come from a long line of pretty cool women. Alyssa will always be able to draw upon their strength.” Jenna and Alyssa’s Patriot Ancestor is John McClure from Pennsylvania.
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution welcome new members Eva Carter and Annette Murphy. These ladies have been able to prove they are direct descendants of soldiers served in the Revolutionary War.
Eva’s Patriot ancestor is Phillip Cole from Pennsylvania and Annette’s Patriot ancestor is Joseph Sumner from Georgia.
Interested in membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution? Contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com or go to http://ocklawahadar.com.
Prospective members are always welcome to attend meetings. The next meeting will be held on Saturday, December 14th.