In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in October, the Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, welcomed Debbie Cook to their business meeting on Oct. 8, to present her program “Surviving Domestic Violence.”
Debbie is a Past Regent of the Orlando Chapter, the Florida State Society’s Vice Chairmen of Crossnore School & Children’s Home, and Senior Society President of the Fort Gatlin Society of the Children of the American Revolution. She is not only a survivor but a thriver, refusing to let her potential be diminished due to her unfortunate experience. Debbie was listened to and supported by chapter members, with her words making an impact.
Members participated in the National DAR Day of Service by bringing wish-list items for Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties, a certified domestic violence center, serving the community since 1977. Over a dozen crates and bags of shelter supplies, along with a donation, were presented to Haven. Mayor Ed Wolf and the Wildwood City Commission granted a proclamation to commemorate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, encouraging all citizens to foster healthy relationships and recognize the vital role that Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties plays in serving the vulnerable.
The Day of Service activities concluded Oct. 11, when members placed roses at the graves of chapter namesake, Miss Bertha Hereford Hall, and Organizing Regent, Mrs. Veola Badger Ezell, at the Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg.
The chapter was chartered on Dec. 10, 1929. Hall was a retired school teacher who died in 1928, while actively working to form the new chapter. Ezell died in 1955, after leading a purposeful life of service to the Leesburg community. She was notable as the first woman to register to vote in Lake County and as the first woman to hold public office, as the county’s Inspector of Elections. Her husband, Franklin L. Ezell, co-founded the first department store in Leesburg, as many locals will remember.
Celebrating these extraordinary women reminds us that service is a virtue. Mrs. Ezell went on to lead the chapter as Regent for 15 years, setting a standard of exemplary service for all those who follow. As such, she is the soul of the chapter. Miss Hall left this worldly life without the benefit of knowing that her name would be carried on in such a grand way. Her virtue was rewarded by those she touched in life, who chose to perpetuate her name through the service of others, by naming the chapter in her honor. As such, she is the heart of the chapter. Members need only look to them for inspiration as they serve the community.