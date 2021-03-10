Davidson of Dundee is still owned and operated by the Davidson family. As you drive on US Highway 27, just north of the turn-off for Legoland (formerly Cypress Gardens), the signs beckon you to stop in for citrus candy, jelly and marmalade, Florida souvenirs and fresh citrus fruit.
“My dad, Glen Davidson, started the business in 1966 and formally opened in 1967. It was a really big deal. Dick Pope, from Cypress Gardens, was at the opening,” said Tom Davidson, pointing at a black and white photo on the wall.
Cypress Gardens opened in 1936 as a botanical garden planned by Dick and Julie Pope. Over the years, it became one of the biggest attractions in Florida, with the beautiful gardens, Southern Belles, ski and water shows and the famous “Esther Williams” pool. This pool was made into the shape of Florida as a set for the 1953 movie “Easy to Love” starring Williams and Van Johnson.
“My dad grew up in the 1920s and 1930s in Winter Haven. He used to say that the poor people lived on the lake (Lake Eloise) because of all the snakes and mosquitos. The rich people lived downtown,” Davidson said.
Glen played football for Cornell College and flew the Dauntless Dive-Bomber off the US Valley Forge during the war. He then started working for Sunline Candy in the early 1960s.
When Sunline Candy was purchased by Nestlé, he decided to come home. He had purchased his own groves here and wanted to make candies and ship fruit.
When Glen was a youngster, his mother made a delicious concoction made from citrus juices and cane sugar. Their famous citrus candy recipe was born. Soon, people from all over wanted a taste of this Florida treat.
“We’ve been on the Food Network twice, Fox, CBS, NBC and even PBS. During the busy season we make about 2,500-3,000 pounds of candy per day and 4,500-5,000 pounds of jellies and marmalades per day. The busiest times are Christmas season, March and April. In January we focus on the Honeybells,” Davidson said.
I first visited Davidson in the late 1960s when my parents started coming to Florida on vacation. My aunt and uncle lived in Ft. Lauderdale and we stayed with them. On the way home we always traveled on US 27 and made a stop at Cypress Gardens and Davidson.
To go inside is like stepping back to old Florida. The inside has changed little over the years, for which I am thankful. It is a treasure of souvenirs, jellies, marmalades, candies, fruits, t-shirts and so much more.
The store is immaculate and the service is outstanding. You can tour the store, which is divided into segments for the jelly/marmalade making, candy making and citrus fruits.
One item my mother and her sister used to get at Davidson was orange blossom perfume. While this was popular with ladies in the 1960s and early 1970s, you can still find it at Davidson.
Some of the flavors you will see in their offerings include orange, tangerine, strawberry, orange-pecan, cherry, orange-coconut, guava, key line and mango – and this is really only a few of what you can find there.
Fudge candy can be found in mint-chocolate, orange-vanilla, peanut butter, chocolate, white chocolate and many more flavors.
They also have sauces, spices and salad dressings. Some candy and jelly varieties are available sugar-free.
Davidson is worth the trip. You can tour the store, watch them make candy and jelly, try some samples and reminisce about the good old days.
Many times, you can actually watch the products being made right there on site. There are huge glass windows. And – there are free samples!
On the day I was recently there, one of the candy makers was working on a special order of 500 boxes of coconut patties. She spread out the rich milk chocolate and then covered it with a snowy white coconut mixture.
They also ship products all over and are huge fruit shippers. Citrus delights such as oranges, tangerines, grapefruit and Honeybells are all available.
Davidson of Dundee is located at 28421 US Highway 27 in Dundee. Their phone number is 863-439-2284 and their website is www.davidsonofdundee.com. They are open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. –5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. –4 p.m.