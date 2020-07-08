We do live in anxious days.
We hear about Covid-19, riots, national unrest, economic recession, unemployment, and so many other things that are bringing people to levels of anxiety not previously encountered. Doctors are saying anxiety is at an all time high. At First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee we understand the anxiety people are facing.
Our goal is to help people deal with that fear through a relationship with the Son of God, Jesus Christ. We can’t cure your anxiety, but we do know someone who can help you through these tough and scary times. We offer many ministries and challenging worship services that help people cope with life in general. I encourage you to come and get plugged in at First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee, 802 CR 470 Lake Panasoffkee 33538.
Our phone number is 352-793-5510 and our website, that we live stream every week, is fbclp@fbclakepan. com. Service times are 9:00am Sunday Growth Group bible study, 10:00am Worship Service (livestreamed), 6:00pm Sunday night Growth Group, and 6:30pm Wednesday night bible studies for adults, children and youth.
Starting August 3rd at 6:00pm we will be starting back our Young at Heart Seniors ministry. This ministry provides valuable information for people facing their senior years. Food will be provided by the church ministry. We do live in anxious days. Come and visit us and let us help you deal with the issues of life, from someone who can change your life.