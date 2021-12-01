Mid-Florida SCORE, part of a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has three upcoming online programs that are designed to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.
Dec. 7, LinkedIn Pioneer Ken Countess will offer “7 Tips for Success on LinkedIn,” 6 p.m. The presentation will address how over 700,000,000 members and 30 million businesses are using LinkedIn to promote their business to existing and potential customers, find qualified leads, open new market segments for their business, connect with decision makers and identify more companies with whom they can do business.
“How to Use YouTube to Grow Your Business” is the subject of the1 p.m. Dec. 8 presentation. Pamela Starr, a professional trainer for Grow with Google, will lead the program, designed for people new to Google Analytics who want to tap into the power of YouTube.
Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., “Tax Boot Camp for Small Business Owners” will provide information for small business owners who have little to no experience or understanding of the role and impact of income taxes on their businesses. It will be facilitated by experienced tax professionals and is designed to provide ideas and tax strategies that can be shared with one’s tax advisor.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).