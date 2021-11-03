When the seasons change, Lake County begins to see a population swell as Northerners escape cold temperatures and settle in for the winter. This has been going on for generations, and one such snowbird was Annie Oakley, the sharpshooter known as “Little Sure Shot,” who spent her winters in Leesburg for more than a decade in the early 1900s.
Once one of the most famous women in the world, Oakley starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West shows, which took the troupe around the world. The performers traveled to Europe, where they performed in front of royalty and other dignitaries. In the Jill Jonnes book, “Eiffel’s Tower,” which explores the building of this iconic Parisian landmark and the 1889 World’s Fair that triggered its creation, you don’t necessarily expect to learn that Oakley once resided in Leesburg. But there it was in the text:
“Annie Oakley and (husband) Frank Butler, financially comfortable from their glory days, had now settled into a good life working at two fashionable resorts – the Lakeview Hotel in Leesburg, Florida, and the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst, North Carolina.”
The Butlers and their English setter, Dave, spent several winters at the Lakeview Hotel, or Lake View Hotel, at the corner of Main and Palmetto streets in Leesburg.
Almost 100 years later, a new Leesburg Public Library unveiled a bronze sculpture of Oakley with Dave, in recognition of her connection to the town. The 2007 installation – right by where the Butlers used to live at the hotel – was preceded by publication of a short video that recounted some of Oakley’s Leesburg years.
“Storekeepers in town knew Annie, and one of her guns was on display in Boyd’s Furniture Store,” according to narration in the Friends of the Leesburg Public Library video. By her preference, she was known as Mrs. Butler around Leesburg, yet she did offer shooting events that displayed her prowess with a gun.
She even incorporated her beloved dog into her act, and he would sit with an apple on his head that she would then shoot. “He knew not to twitch,” the video narration says, adding that after Oakley pulverized an apple, Dave would often eat a piece of it.
By 1912, the Butlers were spending several winters in Leesburg, and they’d hunt with residents Dave Newell and George Winter, among others. When their dog, Dave, was hit and killed by a car on Main Street in February 1923, the couple held a funeral and buried him under a tree at Winter’s Lake County farm, as shown in various photos.
News of the dog’s death went nationwide, and Frank Butler later wrote and published “The Life of Dave, as Told by Himself,” which could be considered a fitting finale for a dog that once sent annual Christmas cards.
Dave’s death was preceded by a car accident in November 1922 near Daytona Beach that left Oakley with a leg brace she would wear the remainder of her years. While this limited her activity, she didn’t give up shooting.
In Shirl Kasper’s biography “Annie Oakley,” an account of a shooting exhibition at a 1923 Philadelphia Phillies spring training event at Cooke Field begins, “Everyone in Leesburg knew Annie Oakley, and the sight of her stopped baseball practice that day. She carried crutches, but she seemed undaunted as she took Frank Butler’s hand and slid out of the car.”
The account continues, “Abandoning her crutches, Annie leaned totally on her left leg and began an exhibition described as ‘little short of miraculous.’ She winged pennies tossed in the air at twenty feet and sent them spinning across the (baseball) diamond ... And then she threw five eggs in the air with her left hand and broke them all before they hit the ground.”
The snowbirds very much enjoyed the majority of their time in Leesburg, by all accounts, with Butler calling it a “sportsman’s paradise” and the couple hunting turkey, quail, deer, and other wildlife throughout Lake County. Oakley even shot a seven-foot rattlesnake on one outing, according to the Kasper biography.
Annie Oakley, the inspiration for the 1940s musical “Annie Get Your Gun,” was born in 1860 in Ohio. She died in her home state in 1926, and three weeks later her husband and performance partner Frank Butler also died. Their remains are buried in Darke County, Ohio, where Oakley had lived as a child.
Interested in learning more? Check out the Kasper biography from the Lake County Library system and read this great article in Orange County Regional History Center’s Reflections magazine at
www.thehistorycenter.org/annie.You can also view an 1895 Thomas Edison film of Oakley in a rifle-shooting exhibition at the Library of Congress website: www.loc.gov/item/00694108.