Scientists note there is growing skepticism that the world will be able to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius during this century. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, achieving that goal, which could prevent the more dire climate change-related forecasts from becoming reality, will require dramatic action over the next couple of decades.
The 1.5 degree goal was a point of contention in the recent past, when many European countries felt limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius was sufficient. However, small island states felt that the 2 degrees model put their nations in grave jeopardy. Those nations argued that the extra half a degree would contribute to a rise in sea level that would devastate their countries. That debate is worth revisiting as the outlook for achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal looks increasingly dim.
Leaked documents from the United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change noted that minimizing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as opposed to 2 degrees Celsius could save the homes of 10 million people and reduce the percentage of the global population that would experience water scarcity by half.