Women diagnosed with breast cancer who want to speak with someone who has survived the disease can do so thanks to a unique program sponsored by the American Cancer Society.
The Reach to Recovery program from the ACS connects current cancer patients with breast cancer survivors via an online chat. Patients, regardless of where they are in their cancer journeys, can connect with volunteers for one-on-one support. Volunteers can help patients cope with treatment and side effects while also offering advice on speaking with friends and family, working while receiving treatment and more. Even people facing a possible breast cancer diagnosis can sign up.
The program works by asking patients and volunteers to join the program and create profiles on the Reach to Recovery website (www.reach.cancer.org). Patients then look for a match by searching volunteer profiles, filtering through suggested matches and sending an online chat request to volunteers.
Patients and volunteers can then schedule a chat and discuss any concerns patients may have. Volunteers with the Reach to Recovery program are breast cancer survivors who have been trained by the ACS to provide peer-to-peer support to people facing a breast cancer diagnosis. Volunteers can provide support to patients, but are prohibited from offering medical advice. More information about the Reach to Recovery program, including how to join as a patient or volunteer, is available at www.reach.cancer.org.