Being overweight or obese is a serious medical condition that can affect people of all ages. Carrying around too many pounds can be especially problematic for children because it may put them on the path to health problems that once generally only affected adults. Such issues include diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. The Mayo Clinic advises that childhood obesity can contribute to poor self-esteem and depression. Fortunately, improving kids’ eating habits, such as ensuring kids eat nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods, and increasing physical activity are two ways to help kids maintain healthy weights. Parents who have concerns about their children’s weight should consult with a pediatrician, who may recommend a body mass index test.