A landmark study conducted by researchers in the United Kingdom discovered a notable link between low to moderate alcohol consumption and breast cancer risk. According to the Million Women Study, every 10 grams (roughly 0.35 ounces) of alcohol a woman consumed per day was associated with a 12 percent increase in her risk for breast cancer. The Million Women Study focused on various areas of women’s health but included 28,000 women who had breast cancer. In addition, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism notes that more than 100 epidemiologic studies have examined a potential association between alcohol consumption and the risk for breast cancer, consistently finding that risk for the disease increases as alcohol intake increases.