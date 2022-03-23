Sumter County wants to remind residents that when Daylight Savings Time returned March 13, that’s a great prompt to change the batteries on smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.
“Changing batteries can be a life and death issue,” the county said in a recent news release. “The U.S. Fire Administration says three out five home fire deaths result in properties without working smoke alarms. Nearly 40% of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half.”
According to Rob Hanson, Sumter County Fire and EMS fire chief, “Ensuring that smoke/carbon monoxide alarms are present, testing them monthly and replacing alarms that are more than 10 years old are important measures residents can take to ensure the best possible outcome during a fire.”
“The transition of daylight savings time in the spring and fall are traditionally when we advocate the replacement of batteries,” Hanson added. “However, most newer alarms are manufactured with a 10-year battery. Since the U.S. Fire Administration recommends replacement of alarms every 10 years, Daylight Savings Time now also becomes a prime opportunity to check the manufacture date and replace aging devices, if necessary.”
While changing smoke alarm batteries, change carbon monoxide detector batteries, as well. It is suggested that you replace CO detectors every five to seven years. Five beeps every minute indicates the detector is at the end of its life cycle, the county said.
“Carbon monoxide (CO) is known as the silent killer because it is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that is poisonous to humans and pets. You cannot tell there is a problem without a detection device,” the county stated.
CO leaks often occur from gas-using appliances such as furnaces, stoves, hot water heaters, dryers and vents in a drying machine, and fireplaces, as well as a car running in a garage. The Consumer Products Safety Commission reports that CO poisoning kills around 200 people a year, with 5,000 injured a year.