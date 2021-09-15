We’ve all heard the old adage ‘welcome distraction’ that’s often used in cases when we need a break from something tedious or traumatic. In those moments, our minds are temporarily relieved, possibly giving us a new perspective about the task or trauma at hand.
Insidious distractions, however, have the capability of tugging us off course, so much so that we risk an unfulfilled fate; a missed promise from our heavenly Father.
When we lose focus of who we are and what we’re created for, we become discontent because we’ve chosen to divert our attention.
I like what Pastor Creflo Dollar says on the subject: “Distraction is an intrusion of the mind to cause confusion.”
When we steep in a state of confusion, we become stagnant, never growing our God-given potential. We believe the distraction will give us relief but the truth is it’s a bonafide thief, snatching and hoarding God’s promises.
Jesus taught about distraction when we spoke to the disciples about the sower sowing the Word. Matthew 13:22 (TPT) The one sown among thorns represents one who receives the message, but all of life’s busy distractions, his divided heart, and his ambition for wealth result in suffocating the kingdom message and it becomes fruitless.
Fruitless means failing to achieve the desired results; unproductive or useless.
When I think of fruitless, I think “no value”.
Perhaps we believe we’re satiating ourselves on an abundance of addictions, but in the long run we’re trading God’s promises for dissatisfaction and a life built on regrets. I shoulda, woulda, coulda becomes our mantra.
Here’s the definition for distraction: a thing that prevents someone from giving full attention to something else. Similar: extreme agitation of the mind or emotions.
When we’re engaged with distraction, extreme agitation of our minds and emotions should send up a red flag to let us know we need to regain our focus.
The amazing truth is that we have one hundred percent authority over our thought life.
Paul wrote in 2 Timothy 1:13-14 (NIV) What you heard from me, keep as the pattern of sound teaching, with faith and love in Christ Jesus. Guard the good deposit that was entrusted to you—guard it with the help of the Holy Spirit who lives in us.
We’ve all been gifted with the Word of God. The question is, will we choose life or death? Deuteronomy 30:19 gives us the no-brainer answer key when God instructed us to choose life.
This week’s practice:
Write down your top five distractions and their appeal.
When you feel distracted and are looking for something to fulfill your mind and emotions, choose to seek out God’s Word and feast on His promises.
Be still through mediation and allow the Holy Spirit to guide you.
After consulting the Holy Spirit, write out an action plan for how you will overcome future distractions.
Actively praise the Lord and engage in worshipping Him.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions and prayer requests. Keep those coming.