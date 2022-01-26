If you take a dream vacation for a month or consider yourself a snowbird, you probably know the importance of closing up your residence properly before leaving it for a period of time.
To help people better prepare their homes for a stretch of unoccupancy, the University of Florida IFAS Extension, Sumter County, is offering two free sessions of its program, “Closing Your Seasonal Home,” Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.
“When leaving your home for, there are safety issues to consider. There are also steps to prevent mold and to protect your appliances. If you care for a lawn, or have someone who checks your landscape plants, there are points you want them to remember,” UF/IFAS says.
Pre-registration is required. Because the free sessions, running 9–11 a.m., are identical, attendees need only sign up for one date.
Both sessions will be held at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 County Road 139 (Powell Road), in Wildwood
To register for the Feb. 11 session, visit https://bit.ly/3F1Fp6P.
To register for the Feb. 25 session, visit https://bit.ly/3p0sZ9F.