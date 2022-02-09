Well, not sure He likes it, especially not now, but He has used it in the past!
January 8, 2009 - BCS Championship Game – Florida Gator, Tim Tebow, wrote John 3:16 in the eye black under his eyes. Gators won, and 94 million people googled John 3:16.
\Fast Forward - January 8, 2012, Broncos vs. Steelers Play Off game - It’s 3 years to the date that Tebow wrote that verse under his eyes. Bronco Tebow’s Game Stats for the Play Off Game: threw for 316 yards, averaged 31.6 yards per completion setting a record, 3.16 yards per rush. CBS ratings for the night 31.6, time of Steeler’s possession 31.06, the only interception thrown by the Steelers was 3:16 (3rd and 16).
91 million people googled John 3:16. Broncos won the game. During those two games, 185 million people looked up the Bible verse John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, He gave His only Son, that whosoever believes in him will not perish but have everlasting life.”
Let’s hope another player in the Super Bowl has the courage to stand up for their faith and do a Tebow! God is alive and well and speaking to you.
