In these challenging times for restaurants, Johnny Rockets The Villages, located at 976 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing, is still finding a way to give back to their community and help YOUR Humane Society SPCA: The restaurant is donating 10 percent of all food sales made on the second Monday of every month to the Sumter County no-kill shelter.
When at the restaurant, show your server the flyer adjacent to this article (you can bring in the printed copy or take a photo on your phone) or tell them you’re there in support of YOUR Humane Society SPCA. Johnny Rockets also has a “Puppy Menu,” so you can bring your well-behaved pooches to share in the event on their patio.
The remaining dates in 2020 are Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14, and will continue well into 2021. For details, visit @yourhsspca or @JohnnyRocketsVillages on Facebook.