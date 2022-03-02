If we chronically beat ourselves up after we’ve failed professionally, socially or morally, this behavior will attack our mental health and, in the process, we will develop harmful beliefs about ourselves.
In Good Therapy’s article about Self-criticism, they say, “Occasional self-doubt is generally considered to be a normal part of life, but chronic or excessive self-criticism may contribute to mental health concerns, such as depression, social anxiety, body image issues, or feelings of worthlessness. A tendency to blame oneself when things go wrong may lead to feelings of failure, lowness, or a depressed mood. Individuals who are highly self-critical may also feel guilty or ashamed when something goes wrong, believing the fault lies with them. Self-critical tendencies can also be linked with perfectionism, self-harm, and eating and food issues.”
When we’re shrouded in a state of self-criticism, it colors our outlook on life and how we relate to people on a daily basis.
In Psychology Today’s article The Hazards of Self-Criticism, Golan Shahar Ph.D. says, “Self-criticism derails people’s social environments. It propels people to generate interpersonal stress (e.g., be involved in quarrels and beget rejections), and it interferes with people’s ability to experience positive, enjoyable life events (such as having fun with friends) and to mobilize social support in times of need. Such a negative environment serves as fertile ground for emotional distress, which in turn might increase self-criticism. I call this process “The Self-Critical Cascade”’.
Last year, I had every opportunity to wallow in failure after one of my manuscripts didn’t qualify in a contest I thought I could win. Instead of basking in misery, I gave myself one day to be upset, frustrated and angry. The next day, I reminded myself that God called me to write, that I get to publish peace. I reminded myself of my wins. I also reminded myself of my weaknesses and where I could improve. I didn’t pick up the manuscript again until I’d built myself back up with God’s grace so I could work objectively.
2 Corinthians 1:3-4 Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.
It’s possible to stop the self-bashing, woe-is-me mantras and choose life-giving thoughts and emotions.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Take a full day to experience the feels of your failure.
2. As soon as your feet hit the ground the next morning, praise God that you had the experience to fail so you can learn from it. Examine it and work on your weaknesses with self-compassion.
3. Remind yourself of your wins and all the awesome things you have to be grateful for in your life.
4. When self-bullying raises its ugly head, stop the thought in its tracks and replace it with an encouragement that you’d offer your best friend.
Be patient with yourself during the process. It may take quite a few attempts before the new thoughts about yourself take root.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.