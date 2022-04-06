Sumter County has been and remains one of the fastest-growing metropolitan statistical areas in the United States. The regular growth has led to more traffic, which makes it all the more important that we keep ourselves from becoming distracted. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and my goal is to help spread the word that distracted driving, including hands-free phone use, puts everyone at risk.
Distracted driving is not just texting and driving, it is any activity that takes the driver’s attention away from the road. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, there are three types of distractions: manual, visual and cognitive. Texting requires all three types of distraction, which easily makes it the most dangerous activity; however, watching an event outside the vehicle, eating, daydreaming, even interacting with others in the vehicle can cause distractions.
It is important to maintain focus on the road and avoid losing your concentration. In just a split second, a situation could change, potentially harming you, your loved ones or others on the road. One life lost to distracted driving is too many, which is why I’m asking you to put it down. One text or call could end it all.
