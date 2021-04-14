Sometimes worrying about the when and how can cycle us into a whirlpool of frustration. Why hasn’t this happened yet? I’m doing everything right. How is this going to happen? I don’t have the means for it.
If we allow the cycle to continue to overtake us, there’s a grim chance that we’ll get trapped in a revolving door of despair.
Frustration and despair add no value to our lives, yet we choose them over and over when in reality it’s okay if we don’t understand the how. It’s okay if we don’t see the when.
Whenever I’m feeling impatiently anxious about something, I meditate on the below scripture to renew my mind to God’s truth.
Matthew 6:33 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.
As long as we are tuned into to God, seeking His kingdom, righteousness, peace and joy, we’re covered. The when, the how and even the who will work itself out.
I’ve found that it’s beyond difficult to be frustrated and discouraged when I trust God and live in His peace.
Ephesians 20 (MSG) God can do anything, you know—far more than you could ever imagine or guess or request in your wildest dreams! He does it not by pushing us around but by working within us, his Spirit deeply and gently within us.
This week’s practice:
1. Since lack of peace points to a lack of trust in God, seek out the scriptures of His promises. Study your face off about how much He loves you, until you know in the deepest part of you that He is your source.
2. Keep a notebook to record the scriptures that speak to you.
3. Take prayerful steps on your journey, being led by God.
4. Record the when and how as they come.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or prayer concern. I’d love to hear from you.
MelissaA@trianglenewsleader.com