Early voting runs through Oct. 31 in Sumter County, with several early voting locations available daily, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Voters registered in Sumter County can vote at any of the following locations until the end of the month.
• Laurel Manor Recreation Center, 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages
• Allamanda Recreation Center, 1515 Saint Charles Place, The Villages
• Rohan Recreation Center, 850 Kristine Way, The Villages
• Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center, 808 San Marino Drive, The Villages
• Villages Sumter County Service Center, 7375 Powell Road, Room 102, Wildwood
• Bushnell Elections Annex, 316 East Anderson Avenue, Bushnell
Election Day is Nov. 3, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., and at that time, voters are required to vote at their assigned precincts.
For more information, to request a sample ballot or to check the status of a vote-by-mail ballot, visit Sumter County Supervisor of Elections at www.sumterelections.org or call 352-569-1540.