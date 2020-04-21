April 22 is Earth Day, and even though people aren’t organizing group activities to honor the 50th anniversary of this environmentally focused day, there’s still plenty going on around the world.
According to Earth Day Network (EDN), more than 1 billion people participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Shoreline cleanups, educational fairs and citizen science projects are just a few of the activities typically associated with Earth Day.
This year, everyone can participate in Earth Challenge 2020, a project that creates a global expansion of open source citizen science data and opportunities for civic engagement. Those interested can download an app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to participate. For Earth Day, two research areas are the focus: air quality and plastic pollution. Over the coming months, issue areas will be added on insects, water quality, food security and local climate impacts.
“The coronavirus pandemic reinforces the importance of science in understanding and protecting our health and environment. The app enables individuals to participate in authentic environmental research from the safety of their homes, while being part of the global citizen science community,” EDN stated in a recent press release.
Led by principle partners Earth Day Network, the Wilson Center and the U.S. Department of State’s Eco-Capitals Forum, Earth Challenge has attracted a broad alliance of organizations and institutions globally.
Janice deGarmo, (Acting) Chief Data Officer of the U.S. Department of State said, “The Earth Challenge Initiative exemplifies how integral data is to effectively address the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. Not only will this effort engage citizens all over the world to collect data and make it actionable, but it will also introduce standardization across our most fragile data asset — the environment. As the State Department’s acting Chief Data Officer, I am proud that the Department is at the forefront of using data to inform civic and greening diplomacy efforts around the globe.”
For more information and how to download the app, visit https://earthchallenge2020.earthday.org. Additional information on EDN activities is available at https://www.earthday.org/our-toolkits.