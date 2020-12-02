Do you provide care for a loved one, or are you facing challenges as you age? This column is designed to bring support, education and encouragement for those who have questions about aging or care for loved ones.
Dear Karen,
When my mother’s dementia became apparent, one sign was agitation when I’d ask a simple question, like, “What have you been up to today?” How can I avoid stressing her?
Dear Reader,
One fact that is often overlooked by family members as memory loss becomes clear is that our loved ones also realize that something is happening to them. We take thinking for granted, but your simple question required your mom to provide a cognitive answer. As the mind declines, the ability to reason fades. Therefore, responses of irritation, frustration and embarrassment occur because your person’s mental abilities to provide an answer no longer exist. Like learning a foreign language, dementia communication techniques need to studied and mastered. A first step would be to ask “yes or no” questions, rather than using the words who, what, where, why and how, which all require reasoning skills.
Dear Karen,
I am caring for my aunt, whose memory has declined quite a bit over the years. Due to COVID-19, in-person visiting at her residence has been very limited, but we have managed, one way or another, to see her often. We feel very blessed that she still knows her children and me by name. She has been without a hair salon for months and consequently her hair has turned quite white and straight. And worse yet, her aides comb her hair into a different style. Recently, I shared some photos of her that were taken through the window. She looked and said, “Who is that?” My question is, if she still recognizes us, why doesn’t she know herself?
Dear Reader,
Did you remember people saying, “You look so different!” when you bravely cut your long hair into a short style, got glasses or shaved off your beard? For the first few days, even a glance in the mirror could cause momentary shock!
Change in appearances does take some adjustment time for others and us. Although, you exclaimed, “That’s you, auntie!” the person in the photograph was not someone that she knew. This revelation scared her; she may be thinking that she has totally lost control of her life or that her family won’t recognize her anymore either. This loss of self usually adds to poor self-esteem, more confusion, and sometimes lack of desire to stay active.
Caregivers must immediately step up and deliberately include words that will generate self-value and dignity. Some examples are, “You look so beautiful or handsome today,” “I don’t know what I would do without you,” “Coming to see you always makes me smile!” and “You give the best hugs in the whole world!” In addition, allowing your loved one to make small decisions and your asking for their help with small tasks will also help improve their sense of self.
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered.
Karen Cochran Beaulieu is the author of the book, Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss. and the creator of the Moment-Method*. Her know-how as an art teacher, florist, corporate event/wedding planner and published poet prepared her for 15 successful years as an activities director in all areas of senior living. Over the past 10 years, she has been a caregiver for two aging parents. Karen is a resident of Sumter County.