The Emerald Mermaid Escapades 5k, an undersea adventure themed race, will enchant the entire family. The 5k (3.1 miles) route flows through the charming downtown Wildwood historic streets. It is packed with unexpected treasures that is sure to make this run/walk YOUR favorite for years to come!! All of this and more awaits YOU on Saturday, May 9th. Pick up your treasure bags, Thursday May 7th, 3:30-6:30p Wildwood Community Center. If you miss the sirens call, you can pick up as early as 6:30am on Race Day. Race siren sounds 7:30am sharp. Swim your way over to TinyURL.com/EmeraldMermaid and register TODAY!!!! Thank you to our sponsors- Presenting sponsor: Mike Scott Plumbing. Gold sponsors: Insight Financial Credit Union & PSL Construction. Silver Sponsor: SECO Energy