If you have past due rent or utility bills, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties may be able to help you find financial assistance.
Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) is available through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding to eligible Sumter County residents.
For details, call United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, located at 32644 Blossom Lane in Leesburg, at 352-787-7530.
For more details, including a list of documents (lease agreement, 2020 tax return, etc.) typically needed to begin an application, visit www.uwls.org/family-stability-services.
For additional information, call or email COVIDHelp@uwls.org.