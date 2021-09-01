The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners encourages, but does not mandate, its residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Over 69% of the residents in Sumter County are fully vaccinated; therefore, additional encouragement for the remaining 31% of the residents is the focus of this article. The Delta variant is more contagious and has a greater viral load that the original strain of COVID-19. In Sumter County, those that are unvaccinated comprise the vast majority of cases requiring hospitalization, including the use of ventilators. Being vaccinated significantly decreases the chance of being hospitalized.
The three current vaccines available locally from the Health Department, pharmacies and medical offices are manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. The first two require a two-shot series, with the possibility of a booster shot needed eight months after the second shot. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is a single shot with no current designation of how long its protection remains at levels before a booster shot is required.
The Pfizer shot is the only vaccine currently approved by the federal government for youth starting at age 12.
When the eligibility due to age and federal approval for youth was made, my family members each received COVID-19 vaccinations. Two of us received the Moderna, two received the Pfizer, and two received the Johnson & Johnson manufactured vaccines. The decisions of the type were made by each person and based on availability, authorization and a review of the formulation.
We encourage our employees to get vaccinated as hospitalizations and quarantines reduce our available workforce to provide the day-to-day services to our customers. As our community had 450 new cases of infection the week of Aug. 16 and 73 people in the hospital, with 14 of those in ICU and eight of those on ventilator in the local hospitals, other employers should be concerned about encouraging their employees to get vaccinated.
Why are you waiting to get your vaccine?
If you are unsure, then talk to your family physician for a recommendation and which of the approved vaccines would be best for you.