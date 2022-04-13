It’s already time to think about the 2022–2023 school year.
The Sumter County School Board has opened online registration for parents who want to get their new students registered now. The new school year will start Aug. 10.
To enroll, visit https://student.sumter.k12.fl.us/scripts/wsisa.dll/WService=wsEAplus/skyenroll.w
South Sumter band students rated ‘Superior’
In early March, South Sumter High School’s Symphonic Band students earned a Superior rating at concert MPA, which stands for Music Performance Assessment. The students will perform in the State MPA later this month.
According to the Florida Bandmasters Association’s website, one of the goals in performing at the MPA “is to provide a setting to encourage continued growth and demonstrate students’ abilities to apply musical fundamentals and concepts in an ensemble performance setting.”
Good luck, SSHS Raiders Band!