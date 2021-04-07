The application process for Walmart’s eighth annual Open Call is now open, and the company invites Florida entrepreneurs dreaming of landing their products on Walmart shelves and online to apply for the opportunity to meet with Walmart buyers via virtual pitch meetings.
Deadline is April 30 to apply for participation in this year’s Open Call for products made, grown or assembled in the United States.
The June 30 virtual Open Call will include programming similar to last year’s event. In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants, participants will have an opportunity to hear from Walmart executives at the hour-long kickoff of the event. Smaller breakout sessions will be available throughout the day where suppliers can learn more on valuable topics and about resources available to them.
The application and additional information are available via