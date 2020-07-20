Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Hot and humid. High near 90F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 77F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.