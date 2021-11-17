On Saturday, Oct. 23, Sumter County Animal Services received a request from the Florida Highway Patrol to assist at the scene of a motor vehicle accident in The Villages. The driver of the vehicle, Patricia, was transported off scene and her two dogs, Erica and Olivia, were required to be taken into confinement as the driver had no friends or family locally who would be able to help with them.
An Animal Control Officer was dispatched to the scene, and upon arrival, was informed that Erica had run off into the nearby neighborhood. Olivia was confined and brought to the Animal Services facility.
The responding Animal Services Officer performed due diligence to contact the accident victim’s next of kin advising them of the incident and current situation with the vehicle driver and the dogs. This was the first contact with the next of kin advising of the accident and condition of the victim and the status of the dogs.
On Oct. 25, a citizen found and caught Erica and contacted Sumter County Animal Services, where they reunited Erica with her sister, Olivia.
Sumter County Animal Services held Erica and Olivia and maintained regular communication with Patricia’s out-of-state next of kin, keeping them well informed of the condition of the dogs.
On Nov. 3, Patricia returned home. As she had no means of transport to recover Erica and Olivia, Sumter County Animal Services brought Patricia’s dogs to her. A tearful reunion followed as Erica and Olivia were returned to Patricia and their fur-ever home.