The great flea-infested swamp that was most of Florida a little more than 100 years ago was not a pleasant place for most: hot, muggy, prone to flooding in many places. The population of Florida in 1910 was just 750,000 people – total – for a good reason.
Then enterprising municipalities, corporations, farms and individuals began to tame the Florida wilderness. We forced rainwater to quickly flow off the land into prebuilt channels, and whisked it away to lakes and rivers. Florida became a marvel of what we can achieve as human beings.
What started as a modern engineering marvel eventually became an environmental nightmare. By pulling the water quickly off the land, forcing it into pre-built channels, whooshing it as fast as possible to lakes and rivers, we damaged Florida’s environment.
The aquifers were not allowed to naturally replenish. The nasty untreated animal matter from our pets in our yards, excess fertilizer from farms and ranches, along with oils and other debris from the street were simply funneled, untreated, into lakes and rivers.
This is what makes the city of Winter Haven’s announcement that it has finished a long-term project to eliminate 100% of untreated water run-off so amazing. This was a complex project that this short space can’t fully do justice to.
The city realized that 20 of the 56 lakes in Winter Haven were impaired, and the city needed to be more forward-thinking about ensuring it had enough quality water to sustain population growth. The city chose a path to return to nature’s way of managing heavy rains and water quality, the way the whole Florida ecosystem worked in 1910.
Winter Haven flipped Florida’s understanding of water upside down. Instead of seeing rainfall and stormwater as something that is a problem to be disposed of as rapidly as possible, the city of Winter Haven treats excess water as an asset that they want to protect and preserve.
In addition to many other tools, the city constructed nature parks and rain gardens to capture, slow down and treat stormwater runoff. , This allows vegetation (rain gardens) to grow in the path of runoff, and the water is retained and naturally filtered by the plants.
Consider this subtle change with the city of Winter Haven. All over Florida we have swales. (These are ditches in the front yard, for our friends from up north.) They were built to move water to the nearest stream or creek. But that water is untreated and just adds to the growing pollution of our natural aquatic resources.
What Winter Haven has done is sprinkle those swales with attractive natural rain gardens designed to help filter the water along the path to a lake or creek.
I wanted to share this story because, all too often, we the citizens want to complain about them, the bureaucrats. I’ve interacted with hundreds of public employees at the local level. The overwhelming majority of people employed at the local level are truly public servants.
They think a lot more about the long-term future of our schools, cities and counties than we do. Right now, they are thinking about how to make our communities an even better place to live 20 years from now.
Thirty years ago, Winter Haven had good bones but was not the most attractive city to live in. I wondered if the rise of the mega cities – Tampa and Orlando – would mean the end of charming places like Winter Haven.
Now 30 years later, Winter Haven sparkles. This is true for almost every small city our newspapers cover, from Lake Placid in the south, to Mount Dora in the north. Private enterprise combined with great public servants are creating a renaissance in our small towns, allowing the rest of us to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
