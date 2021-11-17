The seventh annual Experience Lady Lake Expo and Car Show is just around the corner. Nov. 17, all are invited to meet and support local business owners, including those representing health and wellness, insurance, financial, travel, home improvement and other companies.
Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of new books and pajamas for local school-age children in need.
The event will be 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Lady Lake Soccer Fields, 250 Rolling Acres Rd. Free admission and parking, along with free door prizes to those who register. The event is golf-cart accessible and food trucks will be on site.
For more information, call Lady Lake Area Chamber Of Commerce at 352-753-6029.